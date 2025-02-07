Arunachal to host SAFF U-19 Championship

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the hosting rights for the SAFF U-19 Championship, marking the state’s first-ever international football tournament, which will take place at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia from May 8 to 17.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), comprising seven member nations -- India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- organizes the annual youth competition to promote emerging football talent in the region. The 2025 edition will see six teams vying for the title.

Officials hailed the decision as a major milestone

for Arunachal.