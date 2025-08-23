Arteta tight-lipped on Eze’s move to Arsenal

London: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was tight-lipped Friday about the potential arrival of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, but confirmed that Kai Havertz has sustained a knee injury.

“I can never talk about any player that is not part of our group or club yet,” Arteta said at a news conference when asked for a comment on Eze, who was reportedly undergoing a medical examination at Arsenal ahead of a move for 60 million pounds ($80 million).

Eze, who grew up supporting Arsenal, played for the club’s youth team before being released at age 13. Now an England international, the attacking midfielder could be heading back there, with Palace confirming on Thursday that Eze was leaving the club.

Asked how important it is that a new signing at Arsenal really wants to play for the club, Arteta said: “That’s No. 1 — that they want to be with us, they feel something special to come to us.”

“The stronger the feeling, the better,” Arteta added. “Because it brings a different edge, emotion and will to what we do.”

If Eze does join, it adds more competition to an attacking unit that might be without Havertz for some time. The Germany forward has a knee injury and Arteta said Havertz needs to undergo more tests to discover the extent.