Art, rally mark Women’s Day at Gole Market

new delhi: To commemorate International Women’s Day, the MILESTONE organization partnered with Vishwa Yuvak Kendra to host a community painting competition and awareness rally at Gole Market on Wednesday.



The event mobilised the locals to advocate for women’s rights, health and social empowerment. Over 120 children and youth participated, creating artwork honouring the influential women in their lives.

Following the competition, participants and volunteers took to the streets for a rally aimed at sensitising the public to the ongoing need for gender equality and accessible healthcare. The initiative was strengthened by the participation of key local leaders and institutional partners.

Providing immediate, tangible support to attendees, organizers also distributed sanitary pads to all participating women.

“The immense enthusiasm of every participant made this event a resounding success,” said Manish Sharma, founder and president of MILESTONE, who spearheaded

the initiative.

“MILESTONE organisation and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra remain deeply committed to uplifting our communities and championing the rights, safety, and health of women across the region.” mpost