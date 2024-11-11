Arsenal’s winless run goes on after 1-1 draw with Chelsea, MU beat Leicester 3-0

Manchester: Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge took another hit after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

It’s now four games without a win in the league for Mikel Arteta’s team, which is nine points behind leader Liverpool.

While a point saw Arsenal climb up to fourth in the standings, its winless run has seen a gap open up at the top. Chelsea is third, ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

Gabriel Martinelli had fired Arsenal in front in the 60th minute at Stamford Bridge, but Pedro Neto equalized 10 minutes later. “It’s about transforming these performances into victories,” Arteta said afterward.