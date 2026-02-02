Arsenal open lead at top

London: Arsenal and Liverpool got back to winning ways in the Premier League. Arsenal powered seven points clear at the top of the standings after beating Leeds 4-0 on Saturday. Mikel Arteta’s team ended a three-game winless run in style at Elland Road and strengthened their title charge. Defending champions Liverpool finally secured its first league win of 2026 by 4-1 against Newcastle. Hugo Ekitike scored two and Florian Wirtz was on target again as two of Liverpool’s big summer signings delivered at Anfield. Ibrahim Konate sealed the win late on.

Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Jesus were all on target for Arsenal and Leeds goalkeeper

Karl Darlow added an own goal.