Arsenal, Liverpool showcase title credentials in draw in EPL

London: Arsenal leads the English Premier League at Christmas for the second year in a row after drawing with Liverpool 1-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

The challenge for Mikel Arteta is to prove they can go the distance this time after a late collapse ended their title hopes last season.

“We have experience of being where we are today. We should be really happy because that shows a lot of consistency for this new group ... to lead two years in a row. But that’s it,” the Arsenal manager said. “We are where we want to be right now, both in the Premier League and the Champions League.” Arsenal led for 248 days last season until April, when a 2-2 draw at Liverpool started a slump it didn’t recover from. The Gunners have drawn again at Anfield, but go into Christmas one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool and Aston Villa, third on goal difference.

Defending Manchester City will be happy after seeing its three main rivals drop points this weekend. Villa drew with Sheffield United 1-1 on Friday.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champion lifted the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Although City dropped to fifth after Tottenham went fourth by beating Everton 2-1, it was in sight of the leaders just six points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. City players return to action on Wednesday against Everton likely with a spring in their step, given none of their rivals have taken the opportunity to fully capitalize while they were away.

Guardiola, however, will note how Arsenal and Liverpool presented a real threat to his hopes of winning a record fourth Premier League in a row after both teams showcased their credentials in a game of high quality and intensity on Merseyside.

Gabriel headed Arsenal in front after four minutes and Mohamed Salah evened the score in the 29th when lashing a shot into the top corner.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the best chance to win the game when hitting the bar with only Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to beat in the second half.

“Until the last second it was top intensity, everybody felt it, super intense. Tough game, good game, in moments spectacular,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. “Absolutely we take confidence from the result. You have to take confidence from these results and performances against a top, top side.” The losses just keep on coming for Manchester United, which is off to its worst start since 1930. A 2-0 defeat at West Ham was United’s eighth in the Premier League and 13th in all competitions.