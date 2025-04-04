Arsenal dealt another blow as Gabriel is ruled out for season

London: Arsenal defender Gabriel will sit out the rest of the season after having surgery on his hamstring, the Premier League club said on Thursday in a major blow to Mikel Arteta's side.

Brazilian Gabriel went down injured in the early stages of the 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday and was substituted immediately, with the 27-year-old limping off.

“Gabi will undergo a surgical repair procedure to his hamstring in the coming days,

and immediately begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with the aim to be ready for the start of next season,” the club said on Thursday. “Everyone at the club will be fully focused on supporting Gabi to ensure he is back to full fitness soon.”

Arsenal are 12 points behind Liverpool in the title race with eight games left, while they host Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals next week. Gabriel has been Arsenal's lynchpin in defence alongside centre back partner William Saliba, with the pair helping the Gunners maintain the best defensive record in England's top flight.