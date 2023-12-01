Arsenal advance in Champions League

Geneva: Arsenal scored six to advance in the Champions League as a group winner and Manchester United stayed last in its group despite again scoring three times away

from home.

Arsenal’s 6-0 rout of Lens on Wednesday ensured second-place PSV Eindhoven also advanced from Group B to the round of 16. PSV’s second-half rally to win 3-2 at Sevilla was clinched by United States forward Ricardo Pepi in

stoppage time.

There are now 12 confirmed teams in the round of 16 draw on Dec. 18 and Man United is in serious danger of

missing out.

The three-time European champion led by two goals after 18 minutes at Galatasaray and 3-2 early in the second half but was pegged back again in a wild 3-3 draw.

United only does topsy-turvy road games in Europe this season after 4-3 losses at group winner Bayern Munich and second-place Copenhagen.

“As a team, we have to learn from it because we are conceding too many goals and it is unnecessary and avoidable,” United manager Erik ten

Hag said.

A hat trick of three-goal games on their travels has brought just a single point back for ten Hag’s players, who need to beat Bayern at Old Trafford in two weeks’ time.

Only four other Champions League teams this season have scored more than United’s 12-goal total and they all top their groups and have advanced to the knockout phase. Real Madrid is one of them after a 4-2 win over second-place Napoli ensured the record 14-time champion will finish atop Group C.

Teams that top their standings are seeded in the round of 16 draw on Dec. 18 and avoid other group winners like defending champion Manchester City. Teams also cannot be drawn against an opponent from their own country.

Bayern drew 0-0 with Copenhagen, one of two games with no goals on a night when the other six games

delivered 31.