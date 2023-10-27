Armless archer Sheetal becomes first Indian woman to win 2 gold in single Asian Para Games

Hangzhou: Teenaged armless archer Sheetal Devi became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games as the country’s record haul swelled to 99 on the penultimate day of competitions here on Friday.

India won 17 medals, including seven gold, with the shuttlers contributing the most number of medals -- eight (with four gold) -- on Friday.

With one day left in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, India were placed sixth in the standings with 25 gold, 29 silver and 45 bronze, below China (196 gold, 159 silver, 138 bronze), Japan (39, 44, 56), Iran (39, 39, 37), Korea (28, 30, 37) and Indonesia (26, 21, 32).

India is at fourth place in terms of total number of medals.

On Thursday, India had gone past the earlier highest Asian Para Games tally of 72 medals (15 gold, 24 silver, 33 bronze) achieved in the 2018 edition.

The country is now certain to win 100 medals in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games which will be a remarkable milestone.

The para athletes are set to emulate their able-bodied counterparts who had won a record haul of 107 medals in the Hangzhou Asian Games held from September 23 to October 8.

Sheetal clinched the women’s individual compound gold on Friday to add to the yellow metal she won in the compound mixed team event on Thursday.

In fact, it is a hat-trick of medals for the 16-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, who holds her bow with her foot. She had also won a silver in the women’s doubles compound event.

Sheetal was born with phocomelia syndrome, a rare congenital disorder which kept limbs underdeveloped.

Discovered at a military camp in a remote part of Kishtwar and adopted by the Indian Army in her childhood, Sheetal, who became the first armless woman to win a Para World Archery Championships medal in July, defeated Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah 144-142 in the gold medal match.