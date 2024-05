Sharjah: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was stunned by Nikolas Theodorou of Greece in the second round of Sharjah Masters chess tournament here.

Erigaisi, however, bounced back to register a victory over Nikolzi Kacherava of Switzerland in the third round that puts back his status as world number eight in live ratings.

Aravindh Chithambaram was the pick of the lot as he carved out an exceptional victory with white pieces.