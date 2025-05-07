Arjan Singh memorial concludes in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Air Marshal PK Ghosh, Air Officer-In-Charge, administration, presided over the closing ceremony of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, as the chief guest on Tuesday here

The 6th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament was conducted from April 29 to May 6 at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium. The event involved participation of 12 teams, including air force hockey teams from two foreign countries.

The final match was played between Indian Railways and Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala. The Indian Railways team won by 2 goals (3-1 in the tiebreaker).