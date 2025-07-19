Argentina paves way for return of visiting fans

Buenos Aires: A ban on away fans in Argentina’s local leagues — a restriction that failed to end stadium violence — will gradually be lifted under a plan announced by the country’s football federation.

The 12-year ban will be lifted in a test run when Lanús hosts Rosario Central in the second matchday of the top-flight Clausura tournament, Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia said at a press conference on Thursday.

“It’s a day that marks a before and after in our league,” Tapia said.

“It’s the kind of soccer (with visitors) we all grew accustomed to since we were kids. We have to get back to that path. Clubs that are in a position to host visiting fans can do so.” The federation banned visiting fans in the first-division tournament in 2013.