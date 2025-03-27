Argentina checks into WC with Brazil scalp

Buenos Aires: Brazil were humiliated 4-1 by bitter rivals Argentina in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday as the pressure mounted on manager Dorival Jr after his side were comprehensively outplayed and fortunate not to lose by more.

After edging Colombia 2-1 at home on Thursday, Brazil came crashing back to earth against the world champions, who started the rout with a close-range strike by Julian Alvarez four minutes after kick-off. Alvarez took a through pass from Thiago Almada in his stride and evaded two defenders before beating the advancing goalkeeper Bento with a gentle touch to his right.

“We humbly did our job and played a great game. We gave them a show,” Alvarez told reporters. A 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Bolivia on Tuesday had sealed Argentina’s spot at the 2026 World Cup as they became the first South American team to qualify.