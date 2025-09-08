Archers lose steam at Worlds

Gwangju: India’s dream run in the men’s compound events of the World Archery Championships ended on a disappointing note on Monday as the gold-winning team of Rishabh Yadav, Aman Saini and Prathamesh Fuge crashed out of the individual quarterfinals here.

The trio, which won a path-breaking gold in the team competition, was placed in different quarters of the draw and the country had a realistic shot at a clean sweep but it ended in heartbreak.

This also meant India failed to defend the individual gold medal in men’s compound section at the World Championship. Ojas Deotale had become world champion in the last edition.