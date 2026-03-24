Archers look to conquer Asia sans star power

Bangkok: India will kick-start the new international archery season with a fresh-faced squad at the Asia Cup Stage 1, banking on a blend of exciting teenagers and returning veterans instead of established stars in the tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

The team will be without Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma as the Indian think-tank wants to use the continental opener to test bench strength ahead of a packed season culminating in the Asian Games in Japan come September-October.

The top Indian archers, however, will be back in action with the World Cup’s first two legs in Puebla (Mexico) and Shanghai April onwards.

Despite the absence of its marquee archers, the overall champions would be firm favourites. In the last year’s opening leg, India topped the tally with eight medals, including five gold. The team will look to maintain its dominance on the Asia Cup circuit which has been given a miss by the world heavyweights South Korea.

In Korea’s, India’s main rivals would be China and Bangladesh.

In recurve men’s section Australia’s Ryan Tyack is the top-ranked archer with a ranking of world No.27, while the women’s section has Russian-born neutral athlete Nurinisso Makhmudova (No. 45) as the highest ranked archer.

The spotlight will firmly be on the formidable Indian men’s compound unit, spearheaded by world No.4 Rishabh Yadav alongside Asian Games gold medallist Prathamesh Jawkar and the seasoned Rajat Chauhan.

They will look to defend the title. Lats year, Kushal Dalal was the individual champion. He, along with Manav Jadhao and Ganesh Thirimuru, had won the team gold.

Yadav, one of India’s most consistent performers, will be keen to build on his historic World Championships gold in the team event last year.