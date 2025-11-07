Archer Sheetal Devi breaks new ground

new delhi: Para-archer Sheetal Devi, the world compound champion born without arms, shattered another barrier on Thursday by being picked in the Indian able-bodied junior team for the upcoming Asia Cup Stage 3 in Jeddah.

Her selection marks another historic first for Sheetal -- the inclusion of a para-athlete in an Indian team for an able-bodied international competition.

“When I started competing, I had a small dream -- to one day compete alongside the able-bodied. I didn’t make it at first, but I kept going, learning from every setback. Today, that dream is one step closer,” Sheetal wrote on social media after the announcement.

Competing among more than 60 able-bodied archers from across the country under identical conditions, the 18-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir finished third overall in the rigorous four-day national selection trials held in Sonipat. Sheetal scored 703 points in the qualification rounds -- 352 in the first and 351 in the second -- matching top qualifier Tejal Salve’s total. Sheetal secured third place with 11.75 points.