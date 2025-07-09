Archer boost for England; his first Test since 2021

London: Star pacer Jofra Archer is set to feature in his first Test since 2021 as England included him in their playing XI for the third match against India on a spicy surface at Lord’s.

The five-match series is locked 1-1 at the moment and heading into the third Test, England are hoping to add some spark to their bowling attack with the long-awaited comeback of Archer, who had been laid low by multiple injuries in recent years.

Archer comes in place of Josh Tongue.

“England Men have made one change to their XI for the Rothesay Third Test against India at Lord’s, starting on Thursday. Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer replaces Nottinghamshire’s Josh Tongue. It will be Archer’s first Test appearance since February 2021, also against India, in Ahmedabad,” the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated.

Archer has only played white-ball cricket for England since 2021 after elbow and back injuries.