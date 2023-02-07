Anurag Thakur interacts with Y20 delegates in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur attended the second day of the Inception Meeting of Y20 on Tuesday.

The meeting was began from the campus of IIT Guwahati on Monday. During the session -- ‘Youth Dialogue with Youth Minister’, the Union Minister stated that the Y20 India Summit would exemplify the youth-centric efforts and showcase policy measures ideated by the youth.

He emphasised that the demographic dividend of India is uniquely poised to usher in an era of rapid social, economic, environmental and technological innovation and advancement.

While remarking at the opportunities for youth in the Amrit Kaal of Indian democracy, Thakur said that Amrit Kaal is Adhigam Kaal - an era of to leap forward, Awsar Kaal - an era of opportunities and Kartavya Kaal - an era of duty to the nation.

The Secretary of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth & Sports Affairs, Meeta Rajivlochan delivered the welcome address of the Second Day of the Inception Meeting at IIT Guwahati.

The Secretary emphasized that the key themes of G20 Presidency “One Earth, One Family, One Future” is very important and affects all of us in multiple ways and Y20 aims to develop the ability

of any country to adopt constructive policy that would determine their ability to build a good future for a good, inclusive, happy and prosperous society.

The panelists of the event, including Gen VK Singh discussed the role played by India in building and keeping peace at the global stage since the beginning.