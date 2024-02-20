Anurag Thakur inaugurates Khelo India University Games in Guwahati

Guwahati: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the Khelo India University games today in Guwahati.



The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today addressed Khelo India University Games being held across the seven states in the Northeast via a video message. PM Modi noted the mascot of the Khelo India University Games, i.e. Ashtalakshmi in the shape of a butterfly. PM who often calls the Northeast states Ashtalakshi said “making a butterfly the mascot in these games also symbolizes how the aspirations of the North East are getting new wings.”

Conveying his best wishes to athletes the Prime Minister complimented them for creating a grand image of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ in Guwahati.

“Play wholeheartedly, play fearlessly, win for yourself and your team, and even if you lose, do not fret. Every setback is an opportunity to learn”, the Prime MInister said.

On the occasion Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said that after the huge success of the Khelo India University Games held last year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and the first Khelo India

Winter Games in Ladakh, it’s now our turn to shine with this year’s University Games here in Guwahati.

He also said that the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 is set to be an exciting showcase for 4544 athletes from across the nation, competing in 18 different venues spread over the north-eastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura – our Ashtalakshmi.

Anurag Singh Thakur added that this grand event will cover 20 sports disciplines, including athletics, rugby, swimming, badminton, hockey, and

football, among others.