Anupama stuns Zhang to enter China Masters second round

Shenzhen: India’s Anupama Upadhyaya recorded a stunning three-game win over world number 15 American Beiwen Zhang to progress to the women’s singles second round at the China Masters Super 750 tournament here on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old from Almora, ranked world number 50, showed great composure to outsmart Zhang 21-17 8-21 22-20. It will be her first second-round appearance in a BWF Super 750 world tour event. Anupama, who had won titles in Kazakhstan International challenge and Polish Open early in the year, will face Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira in the next round.

India’s B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy also advanced to the mixed doubles second round but it was another heartbreaking defeat for Priyanshu Rajawat, who lost in the men’s singles opening round. Sumeeth and Sikki, the husband-wife duo, fought past the American pair of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai in a tense 63-minute encounter, winning 23-21, 17-21, 21-17.

The Indian duo will now take on Chinese pair of Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dong Ping in the next round. However, the day proved disappointing for Rajawat and Aakarshi Kashyap. World No. 34 Rajawat put up a valiant fight but ultimately went down 24-22, 13-21, 18-21 to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in a gruelling

three-game contest.

This marks Rajawat’s third consecutive loss to Wardoyo, having previously fallen to the Indonesian at this year’s All England Championships and 2023 Indonesia Masters. Rajawat made a strong start by winning the first game and even led 12-8 in the decider. But Wardoyo clawed his way back, levelling the score at 17-17 and 18-18.