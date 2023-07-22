Antim Panghal makes statement by winning 53kg trial, vows to move SC after High Court dismisses her petition

New Delhi: Talented youngster Antim Panghal made a statement by winning the 53kg trials, moments after her plea challenging the exemption given to Vinesh Phogat was dismissed while Mansi Ahlawat surpassed expectations by sealing her place in the Indian team for the Asian Games from the 57kg field that had two World Championship medallists, here Saturday.

The 19-year-old Panghal put up a dominant show in the 53kg category, winning all her bouts without much fuss.

Handed a bye in the first round, the 2022 Under-20 World Champion began with a 7-2 win over Tamanna and followed that up with a technical superiority win against Neha to move into the semifinals.

The final was even better as she pinned her rival Manju inside two minutes.

However, it will be Vinesh Phogat who will represent India in this category during the Hangzhou Asian Games as the selection committee has already given her direct entry in the 53kg category along with men’s freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg). “I won the trial fair and square. Why should I be the standby player, I won the trial. The one who did not compete should be standby player in 53kg. My petition has been dismissed but I won’t stop, I will keep fighting, we will move the Supreme Court,” Panghal told reporters.

“If she keeps getting direct entries like this, how will one know how good we are. We will keep trying. My coach will decide what we are going to do next but the fight will continue. What’s the point of me wining three bouts.