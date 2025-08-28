Antil to lead India’s charge at Para Worlds

paris: Three-time Paralympics medallist high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu was one of the notable omissions from India’s 73-strong team, led by star javelin thrower Sumit Antil, for next month’s World Para Athletics Championships, being hosted by the country for the first time.

Another high jumper Sharad Kumar, who won a bronze and a silver in Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, also failed to find a place in the squad, which has 19 women. The Indian squad was announced on Wednesday during the unveiling of the jersey of the players for the championships to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here from September 27 to October 5.

The 30-year-old Thangavelu is a highly decorated para athlete of the country. He won a gold in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, a silver in the Tokyo edition and a bronze in Paris. “Recently, Thangavelu made changes in his technique and he will need some time to get used to it. He will be back in future,” the coach said. agencies=