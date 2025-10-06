Anisimova wins China Open

Beijing: Third-seeded Amanda Anisimova claimed the China Open with a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 win over Linda Noskova in the final of the hard-court indoor tournament on Sunday.

Anisimova, who ended fellow American Coco Gauff’s title defense in the semifinal, sealed the match with a backhand winner down the line and fell on her back as she won the trophy for the first time.

Her rival gave her a tough challenge but ran out of steam in the closing stages of their encounter, which lasted one hour and 46 minutes.