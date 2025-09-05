Anisimova too good for Swiatek, Sinner wins all-Italian battle

new york: Amanda Anisimova upset Iga Swiatek 6-4 6-3 in the US Open quarterfinals Wednesday, less than two months after losing to the six-time Grand Slam champion in the Wimbledon final by a 6-0 6-0 score.

The No. 8-seeded Anisimova reached her third major semifinal and first at Flushing Meadows.

“To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me,” said Anisimova, a 24-year-old who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida. “I feel like I worked so hard to try and turn around from that. ... Today is really special.”

The powerful strokes and poise she displayed in Arthur Ashe Stadium against No. 2 Swiatek — the 2022 U.S. Open champion — were such a striking contrast to what happened at the All England Club’s Centre Court on July 12.

That title match lasted just 57 minutes, and Anisimova only managed to win 24 points that day, a total she eclipsed about midway through the first set this time.

Sinner in semis

Jannik Sinner returned to the semifinals by beating No. 10 Lorenzo Musetti 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday night in the first all-Italian match-up in a men’s major quarterfinal.

The No. 1 seed continued what’s been an easy title defense and on Friday will face No. 25 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat No. 8 Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5 7-6(4). “It was a great performance. Very solid,” Sinner said.