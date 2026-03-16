Andy Rodriguez’s brace gives NEUFC first win of ISL season

Guwahati: Two second-half strikes from Spanish midfielder Andy Rodriguez powered NorthEast United FC to a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match, marking their first win of the season, here on Sunday.

NorthEast United climbed to seventh in the standings with six points, while Jamshedpur FC suffered their first defeat of the season but remained second on the table with 12 points.

The contest began at a brisk pace with both sides exchanging possession in the opening minutes but struggling to break into the final third.

Jamshedpur keeper Albino Gomes produced a sweeping clearance outside the box in the 13th minute to deny a potential attacking opportunity for the hosts.

The visitors created the first real chance in the 19th minute when Messi Bouli rose to meet Mohammed Sanan’s cross, but his header drifted narrowly wide.

The Highlanders responded soon after with midfielder Macarton Nickson testing Gomes from distance, though the goalkeeper comfortably gathered the effort.

NEUFC looked increasingly dangerous in attack, with Parthib Gogoi troubling the defence before being brought down by

centre-back Pratik Chaudhari during a promising run in the 27th minute.

They were forced into an early change in the 39th minute when captain Míchel Zabaco was substituted due to a hamstring injury, with Asheer Akhtar coming on in his place.

The Highlanders nearly found the breakthrough just before the interval when midfielder Danny Meitei headed over from an Andy Rodríguez corner, as the first half ended goalless.

NEUFC broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second half.