Andhra Open Golf begins

VISAKHAPATNAM: The DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (DP World PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, announced the inaugural edition of the Andhra Open, which will be held at the picturesque East Point Golf Club here from April 7–10. The total prize purse for the event is Rs 1 crore.



The Andhra Open 2026 is supported by Host Venue East Point Golf Club (EPGC) and Event Partner Andhra Pradesh Golf Association (APGA).

The leading Indian professionals participating in the event include DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat, Om Prakash Chouhan, Manu Gandas, Angad Cheema (winner at EPGC in 2024), Honey Baisoya and Ajeetesh Sandhu, to name a few.

The leading foreign player at the event is Sri Lankan N Thangaraja (winner at EPGC in 2023). There are 18 foreign players participating from nine different countries.

The local challenge will be led by Visakhapatnam-based professionals S Muthu and Mohammed Rahman, according to a PGTI release.