Ancy Sojan wins silver in long jump

Hangzhou: India’s Parul Chaudhary and Priti secured silver and bronze medals respectively in the women’s 3000m steeplechase while unheralded Ancy Sojan claimed a silver medal in the women’s long jump at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Parul clocked 9:27.63 seconds, which was more than nine seconds behind Bahrain’s Yavi Winfred Mutile, who set an Asian Games record on way to defending her title. The Bahrain runner took the top podium finish in 9:18.28, a new Games record.

The previous Games record stood in the name of country-mate Jebet Ruth (9:31.36 sec) set during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea.

Though Parul also breached the Asian Games record, it was nowhere close to her national record and personal best of 9:15.31 clocked at the World Championships in Budapest in August.