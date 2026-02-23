Anatomy of a fall

Ahmedabad: The palpable sense of sadness, anger and outrage was evident on the faces of fans streaming out of the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night, long before South Africa had driven the final nail into India’s coffin. Losing the Super 8 contest — or rather surrendering it without a fight — to South Africa was painful, especially after expectations had been built sky-high.



Ah, the sky. The very mention evokes mixed feelings. SKY — Suryakumar Yadav, the Indian captain — has been roasted on social media after India bombed on the big stage. The skipper struggled like the proverbial fish out of water. His innings on Sunday was a poor example of leadership under pressure. There were no fluent strokes from his willow, only repeated attempts to pull, sweep or slog deliveries from outside the off stump. Yes, the Proteas laid a trap for him, denying him pace. But a captain is expected to adapt.

If the skipper appears clueless, what message does that send to the rest of the side? Social media can be toxic, but it can also reflect uncomfortable truths. A day before the match, Surya’s jocular remarks about Abhishek Sharma — and the sarcasm surrounding Tilak Varma’s omission to accommodate Sanju Samson — did not go unnoticed.

A captain’s responsibility includes speaking plainly and facing the media in moments of crisis. Yet Surya did not address the press on Sunday. Nor did head coach Gautam Gambhir. Instead, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was sent to field questions. At a time when fans were oscillating between sorrow and anger, this decision seemed tone-deaf. Leaders must front up in moments of truth. That did not happen.

There are many explanations being offered for India’s flop in their Super 8 opener. The failure was collective, but the captain cannot remain silent. Benching vice-captain Axar Patel appeared baffling. If he holds a leadership role, why sideline him? Washington Sundar’s selection also comes under scrutiny. Questions abound — and answers are scarce.

As Team India flew quietly from Ahmedabad to Chennai, where they will face Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday, quick fixes are elusive. Morale is visibly low. With a negative net run rate, the equation is simple: win both remaining matches — against Zimbabwe and a resurgent West Indies. Any further slip-up could spell absolute misery.

Cast your mind back to 2024, when India defeated South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup final in the West Indies — the swansong for former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Those who believe a new-look T20 side guarantees sustained success may be overly optimistic. Bilateral series wins or even an Asia Cup title, where the competition is comparatively modest, mean little on the global stage.

The World Cup is the real test, where quality is uncompromising. India were exposed on Sunday. Surya and Gambhir will know that. The only positives were the early spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. The rest of the bowling attack was dismantled by South Africa’s batters — David Miller (65), Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44) in particular. Surya had remarked that 200-plus totals were unlikely, yet India folded for just 111 in reply to 187. It was a dramatic collapse. For those who believe Surya and Gambhir possess magic wands, reality suggests otherwise. Regrouping after a numbing defeat is never easy. Momentum has shifted sharply. Champion sides bounce back — but only through introspection and resolve. To restore belief within the dressing room is one task; to rebuild the faith of fans is another.

No one wishes the Men in Blue ill. Yet fans and former cricketers are openly questioning the team’s confidence and direction.