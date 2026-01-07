Anand’s still got it, in joint lead with Niemann at Tata Steel Chess

kolkata: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand showed he remains a force to reckon with in a field increasingly dominated by youngsters, notching up two wins to emerge joint leader with 2.5 points after three rounds of the Rapid games on the opening day of the Tata Steel Chess India here on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Anand, who is returning to the tournament after six years, defeated the highly-rated American Grandmaster Wesley So by putting him in serious time trouble in the opening round to earn a full point.

He then split the point with China’s Wei Yi before beating country-mate Aravindh Chithambaram in round three.

Anand is sharing the lead with American GM Hans Niemann, who overcame former World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin in the opening round, drew with India’s Vidit Gujrathi and then beat young R. Praggnanandhaa, who got into a time crunch to lose the match.

In a classic game between two of India’s top players, Gujrathi made a strong statement with the black pieces, dominating Arjun Erigaisi -- the double bronze medallist at the World Rapid and Blitz championships in Doha recently -- to seal the win with a rare knight-and-bishop checkmate.

The second round saw Praggnanandhaa control both wings before breaking through on the kingside to defeat Erigaisi.

However it was Anand, the Blitz champion here six year back, who held centrestage.

In Round 3, the player-cum-administrator once again showed his class, using clever rook play to defeat Aravindh with black. agencies