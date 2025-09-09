‘Analysing games and learning from them always key’

Rajgir: The Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said quick analysis and learning from mistakes after every game was key in ending the eight-year title drought at the Asia Cup.

Heading into the Asia Cup on the back of a woeful run, India put up a superlative display, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final on Sunday, to not only end their barren run at the continental tournament but also seal the berth for next year’s World Cup.

“We had been training for this for a while, we have achieved it today...very happy. Our next target is the World Cup now,” Harmanpreet said after the win. “We learn from every match. I always say there is plus and minus after every game. What matters is how you analyse those things and how fast you work on it. As a team we have defended well and the scoring

has been great.”