‘An appetiser’: Gavaskar hails India’s series win

mumbai: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar says the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand should be seen as an early warm-up as India are not taking anything lightly and are preparing in right earnest to defend their T20 World Cup title.

Gavaskar underlined India’s depth as the hosts took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series with a scintillating eight-wicket win in Guwahati on Sunday.

“This series is like an appetizer; the main course begins from the 7th of February,” Gavaskar said. “Having won the series, the focus now is on defending the World Cup title. These players are preparing thoroughly. Some of them haven’t even had the chance to bat, so they are working on range-hitting, timing, rhythm, bat flow and pick-up. It shows the focus of this team.”