Amorim ‘angry’ after United let in late goal

Manchester: An “angry” Ruben Amorim watched Manchester United blow a chance to rise to fifth in the Premier League when West Ham salvaged a late 1-1 draw

at Old Trafford.

Soungoutou Magassa’s 83rd-minute equalizer canceled out Diogo Dalot’s opening goal that had put United on course to move level on points with fourth-place Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes squandered two chances to score a winner in added time — blazing a shot wide from inside the box and then volleying another off target. United coach Amorim said afterward he was “frustrated” and “angry” after seeing his team drop more points.“We are really inconsistent,” he said.

United have only won one of their last five games.