Amit Panghal and Jaismine Lamboria ousted from Paris

Paris: The seasoned Amit Panghal (51kg) and debutant Jaismine Lamboria’s (57kg) Olympic campaign went up in smoke as both suffered demoralising defeats in their respective bouts here on Tuesday.

The-28-year-old Panghal suffered a shock 1-4 split verdict to Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba, an opponent he had defeated en-route

his Commonwealth Games title-winning run in 2022,

in the round of 16 bout. Lamboria, on the other hand, went down by a 0-5 unanimous verdict to Tokyo silver medallist Phillipines’ Nesthy Petecio in the 57kg round of 32 bout.

Lamboria, who has dropped down from her 60kg weight class, was simply

no match to the veteran Fillipino.

Despite a considerable height advantage, Lamboria was unable to connect most of her punches as the Fillipino, a former world champion, moved around the ring and expertly ducked the Indian’s attacks.

Panghal’s campaign at the Paris Olympics mirrored his experience at the Tokyo Games, as the former

world number one once again made a pre-quarterfinals exit.