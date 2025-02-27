Amid concerns, Vijender bats for fresh BFI polls

New Delhi: India’s first and only male boxer to have won an Olympics medal, Vijender Singh has called for “fresh and fair” elections in the crisis-ridden national federation and said that he won’t hesitate to be among the candidates if “given a responsibility”.

The 39-year-old, whose 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze marked the beginning of arguably the best phase of Indian boxing before things went downhill little over a decade later, is currently plying his trade in the professional circuit. However, he hasn’t competed since 2022.

“I would like to stand for the elections whenever they happen. I have fought all my life, it would be another fight for me. I have no idea whether I will find support but I am not afraid to place myself out there,” Vijender said. “If there is an opportunity for me to make a change, I will give it my best. But that does not mean I am retiring as an athlete. I would never

do that,” he added. He also said that it is imperative for Indian boxers train abroad.