American Gambits break Triveni’s winning run in Global Chess League

Mumbai: Fyers American Gambits survived some anxious moments before a last-gasp win on the ‘Prodigy’ board helped them overturn a deficit to seal a dramatic 10-8 victory against reigning champions Triveni Continental Kings on day three of the Global Chess League here on Tuesday.

Ganges Grandmasters continued their winning run, beating PBG Alaskan Knights 12-3 in the other match-up of the day. Triveni Continental Kings and American Gambits entered the tie with contrasting momentum with the spotlight firmly on the ‘Icon’ board, where Triveni’s Alireza Firouzja showcased his scintillating form, defeating American GM Hikaru Nakamura for his third win in as many matches.

Triveni’s Wei Yi and Gambits’ Vladislav Artemiev fought out a balanced draw, as did GM Zhu Jiner (Triveni) and Bibisara Assaubayeva. Alexandra Kosteniuk then capitalised on a blunder by Teodora Injac to hand Triveni a crucial win.

The turning point came when Gambits’ Richard Rapport produced a near-flawless display with black to overcome Vidit Gujrathi in a complex battle that even featured two white queens on the board at one stage. With Triveni narrowly ahead at 8-6 heading into the final moments, the tie hinged on the ‘Prodigy’ board where reigning World Rapid champion Volodar Murzin showed his class, defeating Marc’Andria Maurizzi under pressure to swing the result dramatically in the Gambits’ favour.

“I am very happy that after yesterday, both Volodar and I could strike back today. He (Murzin) did very well,” said Rapport after the match.

American Gambits are now on six Match Points and 25 Game Points following two wins and a defeat, while Triveni have six Match Points and 32 Game Points after two victories and a loss. agencies