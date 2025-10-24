Alyssa’s injury in focus as Australia face South Africa in Women’s World Cup

Indore: Australia would be hoping their “three-in-one” skipper Alyssa Healy is fit and raring to go in the top-of-the-table Women’s World Cup clash here on Saturday against South Africa, who have displayed remarkable resilience and fortitude to emerge as strong contenders for the prestigious trophy.

Healy, who performs the triple role of captain, opener, and wicketkeeper, had suffered a calf injury during training ahead of the match against England with Tahlia McGrath leading the seven-time champions to a big win against the arch-rivals.

With the Proteas showing the intent to go the distance this time around by winning five consecutive games after the 10-wicket humiliation by England, the 35-year-old Healy’s fitness becomes all the more important to counter the threat as she has been in great touch with the bat in the tournament.

Healy scored back-to-back centuries, against India and Bangladesh, which puts her third in the list of highest run-getters in the ongoing tournament behind India’s Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal despite playing two fewer games.