Alonso returns to Real, this time as their coach

Madrid: Xabi Alonso officially took over Real Madrid’s coaching job on Monday, vowing to follow in the footsteps of Carlo Ancelotti and saying he has “a good feeling” about the team’s future under his command.

Madrid announced the hiring of Alonso on Sunday, a day after the club paid tribute to Ancelotti at the team’s final La Liga match of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Ancelotti is taking over the Brazil job after four mostly successful seasons in his second stint with the club.

“I’m here to take over from Carlo Ancelotti, who was my coach and is a great person,” Alonso said. “He is a coach who left his mark on me and had a great influence. Without his guidance, I probably wouldn’t be here. I’ll pick up his legacy with pride and honor of now being in the position that Carlo was before, and I hope to live up to the expectations and lead this club to achieve all of its objectives.”

Alonso said it felt good returning home to Madrid, where he won six titles as a player from 2009-2014.

“Without a doubt this is a very special day for me,” Alonso said. “I may have been a few years away, but the link with Real Madrid and Madrid fans has always existed.”