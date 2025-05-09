Alonso confirms Leverkusen departure

Leverkusen: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso says he’s leaving the German club ahead of an expected move to Real Madrid.

“This is the right moment to announce it,” the Spanish coach said on Friday. “Clarity is good for everyone.”

Kicker magazine reported earlier that the 43-year-old Alonso had informed his players before Friday’s training session that he was leaving at the end of the season, one year before his contract with the club expires in 2026.

Alonso, a former Madrid player, led Leverkusen to an unprecedented league and cup double last season after taking over when the German club was in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone in October 2022.

Alonso declined to say where he will be going next.

“Now is not the day to talk about the future,” said Alonso, who is reportedly the lead candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid.

Ancelotti is under contract until the end of next season, but he is widely expected to be leaving after a campaign in which Madrid struggled despite adding Kylian Mbappé to their squad. Ancelotti is scheduled to give a routine pre-game news conference on Saturday.