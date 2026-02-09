All-round SL beat Ireland by 20 runs

Colombo: Tournament co-hosts Sri Lanka produced a clinical, all-round performance to begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup with a 20-run victory over Ireland here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Kamindu Mendis’ scintillating 19-ball 44 and Kusal Mendis’ unbeaten half-century lifted Sri Lanka to 163 for six after a slow start.

Sri Lanka were also helped by a few dropped catches by the Irish fielders in the floodlit R Premadasa Stadium. In reply, Ireland were all out for 143 in 19.5 overs. Ross Adair struck 34 off 23 balls, while Harry Tector made 40 off 34 deliveries.

Maheesh Theekshana (3/23 in 4 overs) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/25 in 4 overs) were excellent with the ball, playing vital roles in the Sri Lankan victory.

In the chase, Ireland lost skipper Paul Stirling (6) in the fourth over with just 24 runs on the board, but Ross Adair looked in good touch and was dealing in boundaries to quickly move to 29 off 16 balls as his team reached 45 for one at the end of power play.