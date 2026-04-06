All-round RCB outclass CSK by 43 runs

Bengaluru: Tim David, skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal went ballistic with marauding knocks while bowlers maintained fine lines as Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Padikkal (50, 29 balls) and David (70 off 25b) gave a towelling to the clueless Super Kings bowlers in an exhibition of mind-blowing range-hitting, and Patidar supported them with an unbeaten 19-ball 48.

The end result of their collective belligerence was RCB’s imposing total of 250 for three.

The Super Kings continued to be wimpy with the bat too, finishing at 207 all out in 19.4 overs as the five-time winners sank to their third straight defeat this season.

Once Sanju Samson, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre walked back with just 30 on the board, CSK’s chase was doomed. Pacer Jacob Duffy (2/58) did the bulk of damage in this phase, getting rid of Samson and Gaikwad as both fell to Padikkal at first slip.

Samson continued to misfire in the IPL for his new franchise post his inspired batting in the T20 World Cup.

The Kerala batter tried to be cute against Duffy, steering the ball with a perpendicular bat, whereas he should have attempted the easier option of a cut from that particular body position. He just managed a feeble nudge to Padikkal.

Mhatre’s wicket gave veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar his 200th IPL

wicket, the second bowler to achieve the feat after Yuzvendra Chahal. Sarfaraz Khan offered brave resistance with a 25-ball 50 but the target was way beyond them on the night.