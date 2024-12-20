All-round India Women crush West Indies by 60 runs; clinch T20I series 2-1

Navi Mumbai: Richa Ghosh smashed a record-equalling fastest fifty while Smriti Mandhana made a graceful half-century to propel India to a 60-run victory over the West Indies in the third and final women’s T20I here on Thursday.

Thus India clinched the three-match series 2-1, and it was also the home side’s first T20I series win at home since October 2019.

Ghosh struck a 21-ball 54 (3x4s, 5x6s) while bringing up her fifty off a mere 18 balls and Mandhana made a robust 77 to power India to their highest ever T20I total of 217 for four.

In reply, West Indies crumbled against a mountainous target and crawled to 157/9 in their 20 overs, as left-arm spinner Radha Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul.

The West Indies could never really attain any momentum and lost Qiana Joseph (11) early, while mainstays Hayley Matthews (22) and Deandra Dottin (25) also fell cheaply which severely hampered the visitors’ hopes. Chinelle Henry waged a lone battle with a 16-ball 43, hitting four sixes and three fours, but her effort came when the fate of the game was all but sealed.

India deployed six bowlers to defend 218 and Radha was the pick among them -- 4-0-29-4. The two teams will now move to Vadodara for a three-match ODI series to be played at the new Kotambi Stadium from December 22.

Earlier, Ghosh equalled the world record for the fastest fifty in women’s T20Is (18 balls) after Mandhana’s fireworks as India registered their highest-ever total in the shortest format, going past the 201/5 against the UAE in the Asia Cup earlier this year. The 21-year-old Ghosh reached 54 off just 21 balls (3x4, 5x6), alongside equalling the record for the fastest fifty being jointly held by New Zealand’s Sophie Devine and Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield.