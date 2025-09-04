All eyes on Zareen as boxers face tough test

Liverpool: Indian boxers will face a stern test against a top-notch field as they aspire to match or better their medal haul from the previous edition when the World Boxing Championships begins here on Thursday.

For the first time, the Championships will be staged under the aegis of the new governing body -- World Boxing and will feature both men’s and women’s events together.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain will mark their international return after over a year’s hiatus.

However, the duo could be drawn to face tough boxers in the opening rounds as they are likely to be unseeded after missing all three World Boxing Cups this year. With a largely fresh-faced squad, the Indian men’s boxing team would be in for a challenging time.