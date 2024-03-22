All eyes on Rishabh Pant ahead of IPL opener for Delhi Capitals

Chennai: Dashing batter-cum-wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will return to competitive cricket after escaping from the jaws of death when Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kin]gs in their lung opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday in Mullanpur, on the outskirts of Chandigarh. This is a spanking, new venue, which replaces the Mohali stadium.



On December 30, 2022, Pant had met with a bizarre accident in Roorkee. His high speeding car had caught fire and he was rescued.

What followed was scary -- surgery, near reconstruction of his knee and dealing with more trauma. Pant underwent intense rehab and strengthening, even though he had put on a lot of weight.

Speaking ahead of the match, said Pant: “Jittery, nervous, excited -- all of it. But at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I’m just looking forward to playing my first game,” said Rishabh Pant on Friday. “Every time I take the field, it’s a different feeling altogether. I just wanted to bat as much as I could and get better every day. I don’t think much ahead, I take one day at a time, and give my 100%,” added Pant.

In recent weeks, Pant has been in the news.

First, Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary said Pant, the Delhi hero, is crucial and if he does well in the IPL, he could be in the reckoning for Team India in the ICC World Cup (T20) format to be held in the USA and West Indies in June.

This has been a season of comebacks for many players, though focus will be on Pant. He has age on his side and can be used in multiple roles, as a batter, fearless and aggressive as well as a keeper.

The IPL now uses the Impact Player rule from 2023, which means Pant can pace himself out more in the long tournament which will also test Shreyas Iyer of KKR and KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants. Both these players are also dealing with fitness woes.

Pant spoke in on his mindset as the team’s captain this season.

“Most of the conversations are pretty simple. We just want to go out there, have fun, not complicate things and give our 100% in all the games,” said the left-handed star.

Reflecting on Pant’s return as captain and his readiness for the season, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting waxed eloquently.

“We are about to start an IPL, it’s an exciting time of the year. It becomes more exciting when your captain is back. He is our leader and he is the heartbeat of this franchise and having him back is going to make this team a lot stronger.”

Pant underwent rigorous training with the team in Vizag from March 14 to 19 before arriving in Chandigarh.