All eyes on Gukesh as Indians face tough test

Wijk Aan Zee: World Champion D Gukesh will aim for consistency after a largely forgettable 2025 season when he makes a fresh start at the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament, taking on World Cup winner Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the first round here on Saturday.

It will be a test of time for the Indian Grandmasters in the youngest ever field of the world’s oldest running elite tournament that started way back in 1938 and has been running successfully under the Tata Steel banner since 2011.

Gukesh, who won the world championship after beating China’s defending champion Ding Liren in 2024, will hope to better his second-place finish in the last edition when he lost to compatriot R Praggnanandhaa in the tie-break games after matching him on points.

It was an erratic ride for him after that as he notched up some good wins, including against world number Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess, but endured the disappointment of early exits from the World Cup and Grand Swiss.

Defending champion Praggnanandhaa is the only Indian this year to have sealed his place in the Candidates tournament to be held in March-April later this year. But form has not exactly been on his side since he cemented his spot in the final qualification tournament for the World Championship.

The top seed of the event is Arjun Erigaisi, who will not be in the Candidates but has remained on top of Indian rating list as 2025 ended.

Arjun will be hoping to bag his first title here in this Dutch Coastal town that is known for some high-spirited chess amid extreme cold weather.