All eyes on enforcer Mitchell as DC look to corner Rahul’s LSG

Lucknow: Mitchell Marsh’s brute power with the willow will be Delhi Capitals’ lethal weapon as they brace up for life without Rishabh Pant while starting their Indian Premier League campaign against Lucknow Super Giants, here on Saturday.

LSG, who will be playing at home for the first time, is an equally beleaguered outfit if not more, with skipper KL Rahul going through the toughest phase of his career and has been on a downward spiral for quite some time now.

By the look of it, neither DC nor LSG look like outfits that give you the vibe of a champion side like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians or for that matter Gujarat Titans. However in the shortest format, equations could change at the drop of hat as the margin that separates a master-stroke from a harakiri is as thin as a thread. So when DC begin its journey on Saturday evening at the Ekana Stadium, it will be an Australian, who will hold the key to the kind of start that the franchise expects.

And that Australian isn’t stocky New South Wales man David Warner, who is leading the side but the giant from Western Australia, who has provided some sort of a trailer during the ODI series against India with 12 sixes in three games -- 11 of which came in the first two encounters. It seems that Marsh has got a hang of Indian tracks and that can only augur well for DC.

Marsh, who hasn’t bowled his medium pacers for some time, will be a vital cog in Powerplay overs if Warner and his flamboyant opening partner Prithvi Shaw, fail to get going. DC head coach Ricky Ponting expects a lot from Shaw and on his day, he can butcher any attack. Shaw also likes to work with pace of deliveries and Mark Wood in the opposition ranks, with a speed in excess of 150 clicks, gives him that opportunity.