Alexander the great: Isak to the fore vs Arsenal

London: Newcastle moved a step closer to a first major domestic trophy since 1955 with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals.

Goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon at the Emirates Stadium put Newcastle within reach of the final at Wembley Stadium in March. The second leg is at St James’ Park on February 5.

“It’s a great result. It’s only the first half. If we don’t go through then this has no meaning, but we can’t hide from the fact that this is a massive win,” Isak said.

It was Newcastle’s first win at the Emirates since 2010 and Arsenal’s first home defeat since April.

Isak struck in the 37th minute to continue his outstanding scoring run with his 14th goal in 15 games. The Sweden international was involved in Newcastle’s second in the 51st, when his shot was saved by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and the rebound was converted by Gordon.