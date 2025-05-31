Alexander-Arnold joins Real Madrid

Madrid: Real Madrid’s decision to pry defender Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his Liverpool contract one month before it expires could pay dividends at the Club World Cup.

The Spanish club will pay Liverpool a reported fee of up to 10 million euros to get the England right back on June 1 — rather than for free at the end of the month.

That means the 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold — who has agreed on a six-year contract through June 2031 — will be able to play for Xabi Alonso’s team at the Club World Cup in the United States starting in mid-June, Madrid announced Friday. “Welcome @trentarnold66!” fellow England international Jude Bellingham wrote on Instagram about his new Madrid teammate.