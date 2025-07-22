Alcaraz withdraws from Toronto Masters

Toronto: Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Toronto Masters tournament, a day after Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper withdrew from the hard-court event that begins next week. Alcaraz said Toronto “comes just too soon for me as I recover after Wimbledon,” where he was the runner-up to Sinner on July 13, coming up just short of a third consecutive title at the All England Club.

Alcaraz owns five Grand Slam titles, one more than Sinner. Sinner is ranked No. 1, Alcaraz is No. 2, Draper is No. 5, and 24-time major champion

Djokovic is No. 6.