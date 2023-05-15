Alcaraz wins Italian Open debut to regain no. 1

Rome: Carlos Alcaraz will reclaim the No. 1 ranking after beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-1 in his Italian Open debut.

Alcaraz will pass Novak Djokovic for the top spot when the rankings are next published on May 22 ensuring he will get the No. 1 seeding at the French Open, which starts on May 28.

Alcaraz double-faulted to hand Ramos-Vinolas a break of his serve in the opening game of the match but quickly recovered and used his well-disguised drop shot to set up the key break at the end of the first set.

Alcaraz produced nearly three times as many winners as Ramos-Vinolas,

28-11.