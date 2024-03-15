Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev

Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz survived a swarm of bees that caused a nearly two-hour delay and went on to a 6-3 6-1 victory over Alexander Zverev to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

Alcaraz swatted at the bees buzzing around him on Thursday night before running for cover and the match was suspended 19 minutes in with Alcaraz serving tied at 1-1.

Dozens of bees attached themselves to the overhead spider camera that traverses the court and a man without any protective covering used a vacuum to clean them off. The bee vacuumer was summoned to the court with a spray bottle that he used to douse seats and the walls around the court.

The match resumed after a delay of one hour, 48 minutes. The actual playing time was 1:29.

Jannik Sinner defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-3 6-3 to extend his winning streak to 16 consecutive matches this year. He will play Alcaraz in the semis on Saturday.